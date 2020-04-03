e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘New Zealand played better than India’: Mohammad Yousuf

‘New Zealand played better than India’: Mohammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf observed that even India captain Kohli seemed fatigued in New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Mohammad Yousuf
Mohammad Yousuf(Twitter)
         

Pakistan’s former star batsman Mohammad Yousuf has attributed India’s recent Test series defeat in New Zealand to fatigue and brilliant effort by the home team’s fast bowlers.

World number one India lost the Test series 0-2.

“New Zealand has always been a tough side at home and they have only gotten better in recent years and don’t forget they have some top pace bowlers who are not easy to handle in their own conditions,” Yousuf said.

“New Zealand just played much better cricket than India and sometimes I feel there is so much cricket being played these days that it is inevitable that even the best players will get tired and fatigued at some stage.”

He observed that even Kohli seemed fatigued in New Zealand.

“It can happen to anyone when you play so much cricket. That is why I agree in modern day cricket fitness is paramount for players.

“In our days we could manage. But my belief is that if a player is not fit he just can’t give perform to his potential.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
In PM Modi’s 11-min message to people in lockdown mode, a pep talk and a task
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
A peek inside the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
5 Things you should know about Disney+ Hotstar
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
What Japanese firms want from Pakistan government to make hybrid vehicles
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news