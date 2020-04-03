‘New Zealand played better than India’: Mohammad Yousuf

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 10:12 IST

Pakistan’s former star batsman Mohammad Yousuf has attributed India’s recent Test series defeat in New Zealand to fatigue and brilliant effort by the home team’s fast bowlers.

World number one India lost the Test series 0-2.

“New Zealand has always been a tough side at home and they have only gotten better in recent years and don’t forget they have some top pace bowlers who are not easy to handle in their own conditions,” Yousuf said.

“New Zealand just played much better cricket than India and sometimes I feel there is so much cricket being played these days that it is inevitable that even the best players will get tired and fatigued at some stage.”

He observed that even Kohli seemed fatigued in New Zealand.

“It can happen to anyone when you play so much cricket. That is why I agree in modern day cricket fitness is paramount for players.

“In our days we could manage. But my belief is that if a player is not fit he just can’t give perform to his potential.”