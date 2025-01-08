HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman made half centuries in a 112-run second-wicket partnership which helped New Zealand to 255-9 on Wednesday in the second one-day cricket international against Sri Lanka. New Zealand posts 255-9 against Sri Lanka. Maheesh Theekshana takes a hat-trick

Ravindra made 79 from 63 balls and Chapman scored 62 from 52 balls as New Zealand achieved a testing total in a match reduced to 37 overs per side because of rain.

Maheesh Theekshana became the seventh Sri Lanka player to take an ODI hat-trick when he dismissed Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry with consecutive deliveries across two overs late in the innings.

Showers and a wet outfield delayed the start of play by two hours. When Sri Lanka won the toss it made the natural decision to bowl on a greenish pitch at Seddon Park with the possibility of more showers to come.

New Zealand lost Will Young for 16 and was 31-1 when Chapman joined Ravindra. Together they kept the score ticking over steadily, reaching their 50 partnership from 44 balls and their century partnership from only 79 deliveries.

The pair rotated the strike and worked the ball often into the onside where there were larger gaps in the field. Ravindra also hit well straight, showing he was in form with an early straight drive which was a perfect example of the shot.

There were signs Ravindra was coming into form when he hit 69 from 38 balls in the third Twenty20 between the teams and 45 from 36 balls in the first match of the ODI series on Sunday which New Zealand won by nine wickets.

He found his timing early on Wednesday and hit nine fours and a six. Chapman hit five fours and two sixes, playing with increasing confidence at No. 3.

Both players reached their half centuries with sixes, Ravindra from the bowling of Wanindu Hasaranga and Chapman from Eshan Malinga.

Chapman fell first, caught at long-off from the bowling of off-spinner Theekshana, who shared the new ball with Asitha Fernando though the pitch at Seddon Park seemed likely to favor seam bowlers.

Ravindra looked set when he stepped back to cut a ball from Hasaranga behind point. He picked the wrong-un but his timing was off and he struck the ball to Charith Asalanka, who took an athletic catch at extra cover.

Sri Lanka bowled superbly after Ravindra's dismissal to limit New Zeaalnd's total. Daryl Mitchell made 38, Glenn Phillips 22 and Santner 20 but New Zealand couldn't get back on top of the bowling.

It was 168-3 when Ravindra was out after 23 overs but added only 87 runs in the last 14 overs.

