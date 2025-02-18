New Zealand suffer setback ahead of Champions Trophy opener against PAK with Ferguson ruled out, replacement named

New Zealand have suffered a fresh setback ahead of their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Pace sensation Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the entire eight-team tournament with a foot injury. As per the medical update issued by New Zealand Cricket (NCA), Ferguson felt pain in his right foot after bowling a spell in the informal warm-up match against Afghanistan in Karachi on Sunday. New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy. (AFP)

An initial medical assessment then indicated that the pacer would not be fit enough to participate in the entire tournament. Hence, Ferguson was sent home to begin rehabilitation.

Kyle Jamieson will replace Ferguson in the squad and depart for Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

Jamieson returned to domestic cricket for the Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash in December, following a 10-month stint on the sidelines rehabilitating a stress fracture in his back.

He played a key role as the Kings reached the Grand Final, finishing as the competition’s joint second-leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including figures of 4-12 against the Central Stags at Hagley Oval.

'Tough news for Ferguson'

The BlackCaps head coach, Gary Stead, said it was tough news for Ferguson and the team. “We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said Stead.

“Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience, and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event. We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon," he added.

Stead, however, said that Jamieson’s unique skillset will make him an effective replacement for Ferguson.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce, which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan,” he said.

“He’s shown since returning in the Dream11 Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy,y which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event," he added.

New Zealand, Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh are in Group A of the Champions Trophy.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.