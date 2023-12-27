New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. New Zealand at 17/3 after 3.3 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start on 27 Dec 2023 at 11:40 AM
Venue : McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand squad -
Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell ...Read More Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Tim Southee
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 27, 2023 12:02 PM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . New Zealand at 17/3 after 3.3 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Thats two in two and Daryl Mitchell is making Shoriful Islam pay.Dec 27, 2023 12:00 PM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . New Zealand at 13/3 after 3.2 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Daryl Mitchell cashes in!Dec 27, 2023 11:58 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 9/3 after 3 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 4 (6)
Mark Chapman 3 (5)
Bangladesh
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0/7 (1)Dec 27, 2023 11:53 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 2/3 after 2 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 0 (3)
Mark Chapman 1 (2)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 2/1 (1)Dec 27, 2023 11:47 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 1/2 after 1.2 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! This is a dream start for the tourists! Bangladesh bank another one in the bag.Dec 27, 2023 11:44 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 1/1 after 1 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
New Zealand
Daryl Mitchell 0 (2)
Finn Allen 1 (1)
Bangladesh
Mahedi Hasan 1/1 (1)Dec 27, 2023 11:42 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out and New Zealand at 1/1 after 0.4 overs
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! b Mahedi Hasan.Dec 27, 2023 11:27 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain.Dec 27, 2023 11:26 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.Dec 27, 2023 11:26 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to fieldDec 27, 2023 10:39 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 between New Zealand and Bangladesh to be held at McLean Park, Napier at 11:40 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
