New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 to start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start on 20 Dec 2023 at 03:30 AM

Venue : Saxton Oval, Nelson



New Zealand squad -

Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, Finn ...Read More Allen, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke

Bangladesh squad -

Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023