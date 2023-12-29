close_game
News / Cricket / New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out
Live

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It's a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out

Dec 29, 2023 12:15 PM IST
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert out on Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowling.New Zealand at 58/2 after 7.2 overs

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score :

New Zealand Innings Highlights :

New Zealand Score - 57/1 in 6.6 overs

  • New Zealand 50/1 in 5.3 overs
  • Power play 1 (1-6): New Zealand 54/1
    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023
    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023

    Follow all the updates here:

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:15 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tim Seifert is out and New Zealand at 58/2 after 7.2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:13 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 57/1 after 7 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Tim Seifert 43 (22)
      Daryl Mitchell 12 (15)
      Bangladesh
      Rishad Hossain 0/3 (1)

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:10 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 54/1 after 6 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Tim Seifert 42 (19)
      Daryl Mitchell 10 (12)
      Bangladesh
      Mustafizur Rahman 0/12 (1)

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:08 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Mustafizur Rahman bowling . New Zealand at 50/1 after 5.3 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Two in two! Same shot, same result!

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:08 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Mustafizur Rahman bowling . New Zealand at 46/1 after 5.2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Tim Seifert is looking in fine touch here! Mustafizur Rahman lands this back of a length and on middle, Tim Seifert gets on top of the bounce and heaves it away towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:06 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 42/1 after 5 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Tim Seifert 31 (14)
      Daryl Mitchell 9 (11)
      Bangladesh
      Shoriful Islam 1/16 (2)

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:06 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . New Zealand at 41/1 after 4.5 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! That's classy from Tim Seifert this time around to pick up a boundary.

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:04 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Six on Shoriful Islam bowling . New Zealand at 35/1 after 4.2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: SIX! That went flying from the edge of the bat. Shoriful Islam cant believe it.

    • Dec 29, 2023 12:01 PM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 29/1 after 4 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Tim Seifert 19 (9)
      Daryl Mitchell 8 (10)
      Bangladesh
      Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0/11 (1)

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:59 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowling . New Zealand at 26/1 after 3.2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Inside edge and that's two in two for Tim Seifert.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:59 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowling . New Zealand at 22/1 after 3.1 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Starts the over well. Cracker through mid-wicket.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:57 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 18/1 after 3 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Daryl Mitchell 7 (8)
      Tim Seifert 9 (5)
      Bangladesh
      Mahedi Hasan 0/15 (2)

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:57 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Daryl Mitchell smashed a Four on Mahedi Hasan bowling . New Zealand at 18/1 after 2.6 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Fortune favors the brave! Daryl Mitchell strikes a boundary to end the over.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:52 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 12/1 after 2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Daryl Mitchell 2 (3)
      Tim Seifert 8 (4)
      Bangladesh
      Shoriful Islam 1/3 (1)

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:47 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Finn Allen is out and New Zealand at 9/1 after 1.2 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! c Rishad Hossain b Shoriful Islam.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:44 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand at 9/0 after 1 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score:
      New Zealand
      Tim Seifert 7 (3)
      Finn Allen 2 (3)
      Bangladesh
      Mahedi Hasan 0/9 (1)

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:44 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Tim Seifert smashed a Four on Mahedi Hasan bowling . New Zealand at 7/0 after 0.5 overs

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Thats classy from Tim Seifert. Good start for New Zealand.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:26 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:26 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Unchanged Playing XI) - Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

    • Dec 29, 2023 11:23 AM IST
      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field

    • Dec 29, 2023 10:39 AM IST
      Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023

      New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details
      2nd T20I of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 between New Zealand and Bangladesh to be held at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 11:40 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

