close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 to start at 03:30 AM
Live

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 to start at 03:30 AM

Dec 23, 2023 02:39 AM IST
OPEN APP

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start at 03:30 AM

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023. Match will start on 23 Dec 2023 at 03:30 AM
Venue : McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Josh Clarkson, Rachin Ravindra, Finn ...Read More Allen, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Adithya Ashok, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke
Bangladesh squad -
Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023
New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 23, 2023 02:39 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023

    New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details
    3rd ODI of Bangladesh tour of New Zealand, 2023 between New Zealand and Bangladesh to be held at McLean Park, Napier at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
New Zealand Bangladesh Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2023 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out