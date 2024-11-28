Explore
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 28, 2024 3:22 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 28 Nov 2024 at 03:30 AM
    Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch

    New Zealand squad -
    Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke
    England squad -
    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 28, 2024 3:22 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell (On Test Debut), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

    Nov 28, 2024 3:22 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.

    Nov 28, 2024 2:29 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    1st Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

