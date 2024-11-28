New Zealand vs England Live Score: 1st Test (Day 1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 28 Nov 2024 at 03:30 AM
Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand squad -
Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke
England squad -
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir...Read More
New Zealand vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
New Zealand vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell (On Test Debut), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.
New Zealand vs England Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Match Details
1st Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.