New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ target big win to remain top of table, NED eye upset

New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Days after securing a superb 9-wicket win against defending champions England, Tom Latham-led New Zealand will hope to continue the winning momentum when they meet Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. New Zealand head into the contest after making a mockery of a stiff 283-run target that too against a tough English attack. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra had slammed unbeaten tons and the management will hope for a similar show today. New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023(REUTERS)

Netherlands, on the other hand, enter the contest after enduring a tough 81-run defeat against Pakistan and will look to open their account. Despite the loss Netherlands had plenty of positives to draw from the clash, especially Bas de Leede's all-round show. He then claimed four wickets and gave Netherlands a fighting chance by scoring 67(68) in the 287-chase. Apart from him, Vikramjit Singh also scored a half-century.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will once again be on the sidelines as he continues to recover from ruptured ACL. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are likely to return after missing out the World Cup opener due to respective injuries.

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

Catch the Live Updates of the ICC men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Netherlands match:

