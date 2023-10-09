New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ target big win to remain top of table, NED eye upset
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score: Catch the Live score and updates of NZ vs NED, World Cup 2023.
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023: Days after securing a superb 9-wicket win against defending champions England, Tom Latham-led New Zealand will hope to continue the winning momentum when they meet Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. New Zealand head into the contest after making a mockery of a stiff 283-run target that too against a tough English attack. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra had slammed unbeaten tons and the management will hope for a similar show today.
Netherlands, on the other hand, enter the contest after enduring a tough 81-run defeat against Pakistan and will look to open their account. Despite the loss Netherlands had plenty of positives to draw from the clash, especially Bas de Leede's all-round show. He then claimed four wickets and gave Netherlands a fighting chance by scoring 67(68) in the 287-chase. Apart from him, Vikramjit Singh also scored a half-century.
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson will once again be on the sidelines as he continues to recover from ruptured ACL. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson are likely to return after missing out the World Cup opener due to respective injuries.
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
Catch the Live Updates of the ICC men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Netherlands match:
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 09, 2023 11:39 AM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score: What happened in the previous encounter
New Zealand hammered England by 9 wickets
Netherlands endured a tough 81-run defeat against Pakistan
- Oct 09, 2023 11:23 AM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score: Probable XIs
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
- Oct 09, 2023 11:18 AM IST
New Zealand vs Netherlands Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the ICC men's cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Netherlands. The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and will start at 2:30 pm. The toss will take place at 2:00 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match.