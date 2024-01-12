New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 11:40 AM
Venue : Eden Park, Auckland
New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Josh ...Read More Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan's venture into the land down under continues but now, they move further down to meet Australia's Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand in a five-match T20I series which will give both sides some good practice a few months before the T20 World Cup. The first game will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, one of the most iconic venues in New Zealand and this could prove to be a runfest. Beginning with the hosts, the Black Caps have picked a fairly strong squad with regular skipper Kane Williamson returning to the fore and the likes of Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway being a part of the team as well. The pace attack consists of speedsters like Lockie Ferguson and Adam Milne along with two experienced names in Tim Southee and Matt Henry who has been declared fit to play in this series. Finn Allen and Devon Conway make for an explosive opening pair but the former has a point to prove and stamp his place in the T20 side. Daryl Mitchell will yet again provide stability in that middle order with the likes of Mark Chapman and the powerful Glenn Phillips coming down the order. Rachin Ravindra isn't a part of the squad but the likes of Ben Sears, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi will make an appearance of two given it is a five-match series. Moving on to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi will lead the T20 side and will have Mohammad Rizwan as his deputy as regular T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the series with an injury. The visitors do seem to have depth in their squad but it will be interesting to see which players do make the Playing XI. All eyes will be on the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam both of whom will be itching to get some vital runs under their belt. The pace attack seems very well-rounded with Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan supporting skipper Shaheen Afridi. The spin attack does leave a lot to be desired and we have seen in the recent past that Pakistani spinners haven't been able to do as well as other sub-continental teams. They do have the option of Usama Mir along with Iftikhar Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed as well. There are also a few players the selectors will have a keen eye on with young Saim Ayub and Haseebullah Khan fighting for a spot in the lineup and Azam Khan wanting to stamp his authority as a consistent explosive option with the bat. Aamer Jamal might or will definitely get an opportunity given his stellar exploits with the ball in the Test series against Australia plus he provides a handy option with the bat as well. All in all, the Kiwis have a fairly settled lineup and even though Pakistan are spoilt for choices, their Playing XI has a big question mark on it. Will the visitors be able to find their best combination and inflict a defeat on the Kiwis? Or will New Zealand trounce Pakistan and take the early lead? We shall find out in due time.
