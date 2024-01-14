New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. New Zealand at 19/0 after 2.1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Devon Conway hit a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling.New Zealand at 19/0 after 2.1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 14 Jan 2024 at 11:40 AM
Venue : Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn ...Read More Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 14, 2024 11:52 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Devon Conway smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . New Zealand at 19/0 after 2.1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Conway finds the fence now. New Zealand are off to a flier yet again. Fuller and slanting on middle. Conway whips it through square leg and it races into the fence.Jan 14, 2024 11:51 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 15/0 after 2 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Devon Conway 2 (4)
Finn Allen 13 (8)
Pakistan
Haris Rauf 0/12 (1)Jan 14, 2024 11:48 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Six on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 13/0 after 1.2 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Allen picks up from where he left off in the first game. Tad short and on middle, Allen pulls it high over square leg for a biggie. New ball please...Jan 14, 2024 11:47 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Finn Allen smashed a Four on Haris Rauf bowling . New Zealand at 7/0 after 1.1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! First one of the game. Not a good start from Rauf. Length ball, slanting on the pads. Hit-me ball! Allen whips it over short fine leg for a boundary. Over the man there.Jan 14, 2024 11:45 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand at 3/0 after 1 overs
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score:
New Zealand
Finn Allen 2 (4)
Devon Conway 1 (2)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/3 (1)Jan 14, 2024 11:16 AM ISTNew Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to fieldJan 14, 2024 10:46 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Pakistan to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 11:40 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
