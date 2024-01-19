close_game
News / Cricket / New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

Jan 19, 2024 11:23 AM IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field in the 4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 19 Jan 2024 at 11:40 AM
Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand squad -
Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 19, 2024 11:23 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young (In for Devon Conway), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne (In for Ish Sodhi), Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

  • Jan 19, 2024 11:23 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

  • Jan 19, 2024 11:15 AM IST
    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

  • Jan 19, 2024 10:45 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details
    4th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Pakistan to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 11:40 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

