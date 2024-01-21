New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: 5th T20I of Pakistan tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 05:30 AM
Venue : Hagley Oval, Christchurch
New Zealand squad -
Chad Bowes, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee
Pakistan squad -
Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score: New Zealand and Pakistan meet for one final time in this long five-match T20I series in Christchurch and so far, it has completely been one-way traffic with the hosts notching up four wins out of four matches. Having lost regular skipper Kane Williamson in the first match with an injury, the Kiwis have shown no signs of slowing down. Finn Allen has been absolutely sensational up top smashing the ball to all parts of the ground and even scored a big ton in the series. Along with him, Daryl Mitchell has just gone from strength to strength adding to the reputation he has developed in the last year or so. The Kiwis have been brilliant with the bat but have defended equally well with the ball and the one time they bowled first, they kept the opposition to a low total. With the series in the bag and eyes on a washout, New Zealand will look to continue in the same way but we might see a few changes to the Playing XI. On the other hand, it has been a nightmare start to Shaheen Afridi's captaincy stint with the T20I side and the hosts have blown them away. The batting has really let them down as apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan no one else has shown up. With the ball, they have been costly as well and when they did get a chance after picking up early wickets in the last game, they let that slip as well. Youngster Abbas Afridi has been a positive point with the ball but they need to step up as a batting and bowling unit in order to gain the much-needed confidence a few months before the T20 World Cup. Can Pakistan round off their miserable tour Down Under with a win? Or will New Zealand simply keep on winning? We shall find out.
