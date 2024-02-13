Edit Profile
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat

    Feb 12, 2024 9:33 PM IST
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 13 Feb 2024 at 03:30 AM
    Venue : Seddon Park, Hamilton

    New Zealand squad -
    Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
    South Africa squad -
    David Bedingham, Edward Moore, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Neil Brand, Ruan de Swardt, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Mihlali Mpongwana, Tshepo Moreki

    TOSS2nd TestHamilton
    SASASouth Africa
    NZNZNew Zealand
    Toss won by SA and elected to bat
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2024 9:33 PM IST

    Feb 12, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

