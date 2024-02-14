Live
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Shaun von Berg(SA) and William O'Rourke(NZ) makes their Test debut
- Referral 1 (12.2 ovs): Neil Brand against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ:3, SA:3) (Retained)
- South Africa 40/2: N Brand lbw b William O'Rourke 25(38)
- Drinks: South Africa 40/2 in 12.2 overs
- Referral 2 (15.5 ovs): Zubayr Hamza against NZ (LBW) Successful (NZ:3, SA:3)
- South Africa 51/2 runs in 18.2 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 64/3 in 27.0 overs
- Drinks: South Africa 88/3 in 42.0 overs
- South Africa: 101/3 runs in 46.0 overs
- Tea: South Africa 127/5 in 56.0 overs
- South Africa 150/5 in 61.2 overs
- Referral 3 (67.3 ovs): NZ against S Berg (LBW) (Unsuccessful) (NZ: 2, SA: 3)
- Drinks: South Africa 171/6 in 73.0 overs
- New ball taken: South Africa 194/6 in 80.1 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 51 off 113 balls between R Swardt (21) and S Berg (26)
- R Swardt maiden test fifty: 50 runs in 115 balls (8x4) (0x6)
- Referral 4 (84.2 ovs): NZ against S Berg (LBW) (Unsuccessful) (NZ: 1, SA: 3)
- Stumps: South Africa 220/6 in 89 overs
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and South Africa to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.