New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
Feb 15, 2024 9:13 PM IST
New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test of South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- Drinks: South Africa 28/2 in 13.4 overs
- South Africa 55/3 in 22.1 overs
- Lunch: South Africa 88/3 in 28.0 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 72 balls between Z Hamza (13) and D Bedingham (34)
- South Africa 100/3 in 33.2 overs
- D Bedingham Test fifty: 50 runs in 67 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 125/4 in 41.0 overs
- South Africa 153/4 in 46.5 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 63 balls between D Bedingham (25) and K Petersen (18)
- Tea: South Africa 186/4 in 53.0 overs
- South Africa 200/4 in 57.3 overs
- D Bedingham maiden Test hundred: 100 runs in 127 balls (10x4) (2x6)
- Drinks: South Africa 226/8 in 68.1 overs
- O'Rourke maiden Test 5-wicket haul: 5/34 (13.5)
- Innings Break: South Africa 235/10 in 69.5 overs
- Referral 1 (13.5 ovs): D Conway against SA (LBW) (Unsuccessful) (NZ: 2, SA: 3)
- New Zealand 40/1: D Conway lbw Dane Piedt 17(44)
- Stumps: New Zealand 40/1 in 13.5 overs
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Details
