New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women score after 1 overs is 12/0

Live

By

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: New Zealand Women at 12/0 after 1 overs, Suzie Bates at 12 runs and Georgia Plimmer at 0 runs

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 1st T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 21 Mar 2025 at 07:15 AM

Venue : Eden Park, Auckland



New Zealand Women squad -

Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Australia Women squad -

Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt...Read More