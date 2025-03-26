Explore
    Live

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025 to start at 07:15 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 26, 2025 6:18 AM IST
    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start at 07:15 AM
    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 26 Mar 2025 at 07:15 AM
    Venue : Sky Stadium, Wellington

    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Izzy Sharp, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair
    Australia Women squad -
    Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025

    New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Details
    3rd T20I of Australia Women tour of New Zealand, 2025 between New Zealand Women and Australia Women to be held at Sky Stadium, Wellington at 07:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

