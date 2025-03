New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Sri Lanka Women score after 2 overs is 14/0

Live

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Sri Lanka Women at 14/0 after 2 overs, Vishmi Gunarathne at 8 runs and Chamari Athapaththu at 5 runs

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand, 2025

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Sri Lanka Women tour of New Zealand, 2025. Match will start on 04 Mar 2025 at 06:30 AM

Venue : McLean Park, Napier



New Zealand Women squad -

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Suzie Bates, Izzy Gaze, Polly Inglis, Bree Illing, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka Women squad -

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Manudi Nanayakkara, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu, Chethana Vimukthi, Kavisha Dilhari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani...Read More