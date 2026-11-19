New Zealand staged a remarkable comeback on day one of the first Test against India at Wellington on Thursday. After being put into bat by Shubman Gill, the Kiwis struggled on a pacer-friendly surface and found themselves struggling at 70/5 at one time, with Jasprit Bumrah taking three wickets.

Henry Nicholls raising his bat to the crowd. (AFP)

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But Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips added an unbeaten 173 runs for the sixth wicket to take them to 243/5 at the close of play. Nicholls scored his 12th Test century and remained not out on 113, with Phillips keeping him company at the other end on 94.

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Talking about how it felt walking into bat so early into the game, Nicholls said: “I was sort of rushing a little bit to get ready to the top to be honest. But yeah, I mean obviously they bowled incredibly well and we know when we play here that that can be the challenge when you lose the toss and get put in.

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{{^usCountry}} "But I think all the guys worked really hard and it was just nice to have that partnership from the middle session right through the end of the day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But I think all the guys worked really hard and it was just nice to have that partnership from the middle session right through the end of the day.” {{/usCountry}}

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The left-hander had a bit of luck going his way as, shortly after reaching his century, he was dropped by Devdutt Padikkal. Nicholls went for a pull shot off Prasidh Krishna but top-edged it. Padikkal at backward square leg ran forward to his left and dropped a sitter. Rishabh Pant, who was running back from the other direction, appeared to get in Padikkal’s eyeline.

Also Read: Shubman Gill’s New Zealand test: Why the two-match series could be his toughest challenge yet

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India had a great start to the day though, with Bumrah cleaning up captain Tom Latham for a duck off the third ball of the match. Anshul Kamboj then had Devon Conway caught behind for 4 in the fourth over.

Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra, playing his first international game since June earlier this year, then added 39 runs before Akash Deep accounted for the latter for 15 as Pant took an easy catch behind the wicket. Bumrah then dispatched Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to leave the hosts in a big spot of bother. However, the Nicholls-Phillips stand thereafter neutralised the Indian bowlers' excellent effort early on.

In a surprising move, India opted not to go in with the seasoned Mohammed Siraj and instead picked Kamboj in the Playing XI.

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