Nitish Kumar Reddy given free food, clothes, accommodation; dad requested ex-BCCI selector: 'He came to me and said...'

Nitish Kumar Reddy made the world take notice when he smashed his first international century against Australia on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. The 21-year-old walked out to the middle with the visitors in a spot of bother at 191/6, still trailing by 283 runs. But playing just his 4th Test, Reddy showed nerves of steel to register a fantastic ton against all odds versus the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

Many individuals played a key role in Reddy's life to help him get where he is, including MSK Prasad. The former India wicketkeeper and chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Prasad discovered Reddy almost ten years ago. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prasad couldn't hold back his emotions, falling short of words after seeing the youngster bail India out of trouble.

"I think I'm falling short of words. I'm a little emotional right now after seeing Nitesh doing so well for Team India, especially the situation that we were in, and the way he steered the team during the tough times. I think I'm feeling, first of all, really emotional and then very proud," said MSK Prasad.

Reddy found support in Washington Sundar, and the duo put on 127 runs for the eighth wicket. Nitish Kumar Reddy could have been stranded on 99 after Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah were dismissed in quick succession, but the youngster maintained composure and lofted Scott Boland down the ground to complete a dream hundred, leaving his father in the stands teary-eyed.

"I have no words to express my happiness. See the levels that he has elevated. Before coming into this series, he played a few first-class games. But compared to his stats, how he enhanced or elevated his performance, especially to this level, is unbelievable. Getting a Test century is that too against four quality bowlers," Prasad added.

"Three fast bowlers and a quality spinner. Getting that with such ease and comfort is unbelievable. I think he stepped up to the occasion. Many players have done extremely well in domestic cricket but failed to succeed at the international level. But he is absolutely contrary to that. He has raised his level and made a mark."

Speaking about how he discovered Nitish, the former chief selector said, "I think it's way back 10 years back when I was the director for Andhra Cricket. Before becoming a national selector, I was the director for Andhra Cricket. In 2013-14, we started residential academies. We identified players who could be given free food, accommodation, clothing, coaching, and everything else. The idea was to shape those academies, and through academies, we wanted to groom them through a systematic process. Nitish was one guy whom we have picked for under-14 academy."

"And just when his father came and told me that he is going through a little bit of a tough time in his life, that he feels that his son is capable of playing at the next level. So, he asked me to have a look at him. I just saw a few balls and realised this kid has huge potential. So, we put him in an under-14 academy. So, he has been groomed through that systematic process from under-16 to under-19s. And eventually, by 21, we are now seeing him representing India and getting a century for India," he added further.

Nitish Reddy, India's highest run-scorer of BGT 2025-25

Time and again, Nitish has impressed one and all in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Before scoring a century, the right-handed batter bailed Team India out on several occasions. He started off with scores of 41 and 38 not out in Perth and followed it with 42 each in both innings of the Adelaide Test, where no Indian batter could get going. Reddy's only low score, by his standard, was the 16 runs he made at Gabba in India's only innings, but more than made up for it with a sublime hundred today.

"Not only made a mark, I think he has created an image for himself. Had I stayed and been in the stadium at the same moment, I think my emotions would have been the same. I think I would have definitely hugged him and we'd poured our emotions to each other," said Prasad.

Nitish, who has been featuring in the playing XI as an all-rounder, has bowled precious little in the series against Australia. However, Prasad said that the experience of playing Down Under will hold Nitish in good stead.

"With time, I think the kind of confidence that he is going to gain after this series, I think he himself will start working and progressing to the needs and requirements of the team," said MSK Prasad.