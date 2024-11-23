Nitish Kumar Reddy grabs Australian great's attention as a Test match cricketer: ‘He came in with wickets…’

Nitish Kumar Reddy made an impactful start to his Test career with a crucial 41-run knock in his debut innings on a tricky batting surface at the Optus Stadium, Perth. Nitish made his Test debut in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which raised many eyebrows. His red-ball credentials also came under the scanners after his below-par performances In the recent unofficial Test between India A and Australia A. He didn't have an ideal outing, with 38 being his top score and a sole wicket across four innings. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy bats during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia.(AP)

However, he managed to shut his critics with a gutsy knock under pressure when nothing was going in India's favour. He came out to bat when India were six down for just 73 as Australia were looking to wrap their innings under 100. The 21-year-old joined hands with Rishabh Pant and played some good shots, including a few reverse sweeps to Nathan Lyon to keep the scoreboard moving and help India post 150.

Meanwhile, legendary Australia wicketkeeper batter Adam Gilchrist reserved high praise for the Indian youngster and said he did look like a Test player in the middle.

“I though he looked every inch a Test match cricketer out there. He came in with wickets tumbling and had to try and forge a partnership with the ever-dangerous Rishabh Pant. He settled into his innings well. He was positive against Nathan Lyon, who has an outstanding Test record at Perth stadium,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

Australia were bundled out for 104 in first innings at Perth.

With just 23 first-class games under his belt, Nitish's inclusion in the BGT series turned out to be a surprise for many but Nitish proved them wrong.

"So, the momentum shifted somewhat when they were together. That's an exciting start for the young man," the 53-year-old on to add.

'Anything was possible with Rishabh Pant in middle'

Gilchrist was also impressed with Rishabh Pant for his positive batting approach despite the wickets kept tumbling from the other end.

"While Rishabh was there, anything was possible by way of a total. Wickets falling around him always seem to draw a positive response from him. I love watching him play. We're so excited to see him, given the history and everything - the extraordinary accident that he recovered from," Gilchrist, who batted in a similar mode to the Indian keeper, stated.