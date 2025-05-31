'No doubt, he was having breakfast with Virat Kohli. Great': Atherton's unforgiving 'IPL' jab at Nasser Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the final of the 2025 Indian Premier League earlier this week with a win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. The Rajat Patidar-led side had finished second in the league table with 19 points to their name. They produced a stunning performance in the match against PBKS, thumping them by 8 wickets after reducing the side to just 101 in 14.1 overs. Jacob Bethell (L) with Virat Kohli in IPL 2025(PTI)

Throughout the campaign, RCB had different match-winners which played a key role in their consistent success. One of them was Jacob Bethell, who didn't play for a majority of the opening part of the tournament; in fact, he played only two matches, but produced a brilliant 55-run knock off just 33 deliveries while opening the batting against Chennai Super Kings. However, it was RCB's last game before the tournament was suspended following military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Bethell left for England following the suspension but rejoined the squad after resumption. He was available for selection for two matches before his scheduled departure back to England for the ODI series against West Indies. RCB didn't play him.

Bethell and a shot at Nasser

During a Sky Sports Cricket podcast, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, the two former England captains, touched upon the subject of Bethell for the upcoming Test series against India, with Hussain wondering how the English team would fit the player in the XI. Atherton, however, had a pointed answer ready.

“I take you back to three podcasts, when we were talking about what the team should be for the Zimbabwe Test match. I said, bring him back from the IPL. It's an international match. He's a centrally contracted player, bring him back from the IPL. I'm not saying it in hindsight here. That's exactly what I would've done,” said Atherton.

Atherton also took a shot at Nasser, stating that the latter would argue Bethell was “learning” in the IPL. However, a centrally contracted player needs to “play” for England, added Atherton.

“You will argue because you've got a billion followers in India that you'd like to keep on the right side of. He's learning a lot in IPL, he's learning a lot with Virat Kohli. He was no doubt having breakfast with Virat Kohli... great! But when it's time to play, come play as a centrally contracted player,” said Atherton.