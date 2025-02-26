'No intent against bigger teams, only scores against Zimbabwe': Babar Azam questioned after Pak's CT 2025 debacle

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria questioned Babar Azam's stature, saying the right-hander rarely performs against bigger teams in important matches. He also took a potshot at the former Pakistan captain, saying he only scores against Zimbabwe or smaller teams. Danish Kaneria slammed Babar Azam for not stepping up against bigger teams. (AFP)

Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan crashed out of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 after suffering defeats in their opening two matches against New Zealand and India. All mathematical probability went out of the equation as soon as the Kiwis brushed aside the challenge of Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Babar Azam registered scores of 64 and 23 in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand and India. The right-hander was criticised left, right and centre for his “lack of intent” against the Kiwis, especially when Pakistan were chasing 321.

Kaneria is now the latest former cricketer to call out Babar, questioning his lack of performance against the bigger teams.

“Babar has not scored runs for so long, but when he scores, it is against Zimbabwe or against smaller teams. If he scores against big teams, there is no intent at all,” Kaneria told news agency ANI.

"There is no depth in the batting. Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah sometimes make contributions. Saud Shakeel is a technically correct batter. But Rizwan's bat seems to have stopped working. When the Champions Trophy squad was announced, one could see it getting eliminated pretty soon out of the tournament," he added.

‘Fakhar Zaman should be the next captain’

Kaneria also feels Fakhar Zaman can become the next Pakistan captain as he has the much-needed X-factor. For the unversed, the left-hander was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after getting injured in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

“He is fearless and will ask you a few questions. He brings the X-Factor. Yesterday (during the Pakistan-India match), Pakistan did not have him,” said Kaneria.

"It has to be accepted he is an X-Factor player. He is not given much encouragement because it will cause Babar and Rizwan's shops to be shut. But he is really hard-working and courageous as a cricketer," he added.

Kaneria also said that mediocrity is being rewarded in the current setup, and strict action needs to be taken if PCB wants good results.

“If they do not produce the results, they can be asked to pack their bags and leave. There should be strict guidelines. But here, they make teams based on friendship and PR. When you make a team for your country, you do not think of yourself,” said Kaneria.

"But here, everyone is sitting, running their shop. Score small runs and keep working. Things do not work this way. If you work like this, you will also get results like this (Pakistan being out of CT)," he added.