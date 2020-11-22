e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

India vs Australia: ‘No one is ever ready for short ball,’ Sunil Gavaskar on Steve Smith’s challenge to Indian pacers

India vs Australia: Steve Smith also said that he is faced short deliveries all his life and he is ready for the challenge. But on being asked about Smith’s dare, former India batsman and captain Sunil Gavaskar said that no one is ever prepared to face short balls.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Steve Smith.
File image of Steve Smith.(AP)
         

Australia batsman Steve Smith raked up headlines the past week after he ‘dared’ the Indian pacers to come at him with short balls. Smith, who has faced troubles with the short deliveries in the past, and found it particularly challenging to face fast bowler Jofra Archer in the Ashes Test series last year in England, insisted that he is prepared to face off against Indian seamers if they bowl bouncers to him.

Smith also said that he is faced short deliveries all his life and he is ready for the challenge. But on being asked about Smith’s dare, former India batsman and captain Sunil Gavaskar said that no one is ever prepared to face short balls.

Also read: Aakash Chopra questions if Dinesh Karthik really gave up KKR captaincy

Gavaskar also picked Mohammed Shami as one of the bowlers who could trouble the Aussies with his bouncers in the upcoming series.

“No one is ever ready for the short ball! A good short ball will trouble the best of batsmen. Nobody can say ‘I’m ready’,” Gavaskar told Sportstar.

Also read: ‘Virat Kohli’s absence creates a big hole in India batting order,’ says Ian Chappell

“Mohammed Shami in particular has a fabulous bouncer. If he gets it right on target, then you can be pretty certain that not too any batsmen will be able to negotiate him.

“He is not very tall and his short ball will come skidding at you around your shoulder and head, and that’s the most difficult delivery to play. If his rhythm is right, he will not be an easy bowler to play,” Gavaskar said.

India will play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests against Australia with the first ODI set to be played in Sydney next week on Friday.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Gati in Arabian Sea approach India
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
‘India can try that against Smith but don’t see it as his weakness’
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
Watch: Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath Puja in New Jersey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In