Home / Cricket / ‘You win four of your first seven matches’: Aakash Chopra questions if Dinesh Karthik really gave up KKR captaincy

‘You win four of your first seven matches’: Aakash Chopra questions if Dinesh Karthik really gave up KKR captaincy

The decision has been talked about for more than a month and with KKR failing to qualify for the playoffs, the scrutiny has increased even more.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 13:05 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik.
Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik.(BCCI/PTI)
         

One of the most controversial decisions of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was Dinesh Karthik giving up Kolkata Knight Riders’ captaincy midway through the tournament. There were rumours that Karthik could be asked to hand over the captaincy to England batsman Eoin Morgan early in the tournament and those rumours finally came true on October 16. Despite KKR winning four matches out of seven, Karthik decided to let go of the captaincy role.

The decision has been talked about for more than a month and with KKR failing to qualify for the playoffs, the scrutiny has increased even more. In the 9 games Morgan captained, KKR could only manage victory in three. It led to two-time champions missing out on a playoff place despite being one of the favourites to get through.

READ | ‘Boards should stop their players going to the IPL’: Allan Border wants World T20 to take precedence over Indian Premier League

Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra talked about the decision while questioning if Karthik really did voluntarily give up the captaincy.

“Firstly, I am disappointed because when you win four of your first seven matches and if you replicate that performance, then you are through, eight victories were more than enough for you to qualify. Delhi actually came second with 16 points,” Chopra said in a video shared on his Facebook page.

 

“So if things go bad from there, you change the captaincy halfway, it has been said that Dinesh Karthik gave up the KKR captaincy but would he have done that?”

READ | ‘Both have to bat out of their skin’, Gavaskar names two players to take onus in Kohli’s absence from last three Tests

“Did the team’s performances improve after the captaincy was handed over to Eoin Morgan? Is Eoin Morgan the right captain will also be a big question because he is an overseas player and is he right in terms of his tactics and is he a 100% certainty in the team although his performance was good at the end.”

KKR won only seven matches out of their sixteen as they failed to get into the top-four due to a negative Net Run Rate.

