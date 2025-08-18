'No point in having Shubman Gill...': India's Test captain left out as selectors all but seal Asia Cup fate – Report

India Test captain Shubman Gill's Asia Cup fate appeared all but sealed, with a fresh media report suggesting that both the team management and the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee believed he does not fit into their T20 plans. Shubman Gill unlikely to make India's Asia Cup squad(PTI)

After a record outing in the Test series in England, where he led India to a stunning 2-2 draw in his maiden assignment as captain in the format, Gill had been touted for a T20I return at the Asia Cup. Many experts even backed him to take over the shortest-format captaincy. However, according to the Indian Express, Gill is unlikely to be on the flight to Dubai next month for the continental tournament beginning September 9.

The report added that there had been a "series of informal talks" before the August 19 selection meeting in Mumbai, where every combination was explored to accommodate Gill in the XI. With Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson proving themselves as openers over the last 12 months, the management is keen to stick with that pairing. Discussions were also held about slotting Gill in place of Tilak Varma, but the management felt it would be unfair to bench the No. 2-ranked ICC T20I batter. They also do not want Gill picked merely as a back-up option.

“If Gill is included then he will straight away bat at the top, and if he doesn’t get a game then there is no point in having him. At the same time, it will be unfair on Sanju, who has done well. If Gill gets in then Sanju might have to miss out and Jitesh might get a game,” a BCCI source said.

There was also discussion about whether Gill could be picked instead of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad but did not play. But the proposal was turned down, with the management and selectors keen to retain the left-hander as the third opener.

The selectors and team management will reportedly have a final round of discussions with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on August 19, before announcing the squad. Agarkar will then reveal the names at a press conference.