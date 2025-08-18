Virat Kohli laughs, giggles with locals during London stroll with Anushka Sharma; sparks fan cry: Cricket lost its bond

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, were spotted strolling through the streets of London on Sunday. Dressed casually and blending into the crowd, the couple appeared far removed from the crazy fanfare that usually surrounds them in India. They were seen sharing a light-hearted chat and laughter with a local passerby, a moment that quickly went viral on social media. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma were spotted chatting with locals in London

For fans, the sight of Kohli walking freely, without security or attention, during his extended break from competitive cricket, struck a deeply emotional chord. Many described it as a glimpse of “peace over fame,” while others felt cricket had temporarily lost its most beloved brother.

Kohli and Anushka shifted to London after the birth of their second child, Akaay, in February 2024. Earlier in April, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, during a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube show, expressed his admiration for the couple and revealed how Anushka once spoke to him about moving to London to raise their kids in a normal environment.

“I have a lot of respect for him. We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being. I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn: they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting," Dr Nene said.

"They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success here. We appreciate what they go through because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated. Anushka and Virat are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally," he added.

When will Kohli return to action?

The India star recently retired from Test cricket in May, leaving him active only in the ODI format. His future in 50-over cricket had sparked intense speculation, with a media report earlier this month hinting that the Australia tour in October could be his last. That would have ended hopes of Virat Kohli bowing out on the grand stage of the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, the 36-year-old seemingly quashed the chatter when he liked an Instagram post suggesting he was preparing for the Australia series.

Kohli last represented India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he played a pivotal role in the title win in Dubai, before enjoying a triumphant IPL season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.