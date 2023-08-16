'No template or pattern when he is leading India': Ex-India opener baffled at Hardik's handing of Chahal, Axar

Hardik Pandya's triumphant return to professional cricket after a prolonged injury hiatus during the 2022 IPL was nothing short of remarkable. His leadership of the Gujarat Titans – the debutants in the IPL – bore fruit as he propelled the team to clinch the coveted title, marking a resounding comeback. Subsequently, Hardik's resurgence saw him reclaiming his position in the Indian white-ball squads as well. He reached newer heights at the turn of the year, assuming the reins of leadership for India's T20I outfit. Ishan Kishan (L), Hardik Pandya (2L) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3L) of India celebrate the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran (R) of West Indies(AFP)

However, while Hardik has been successful in making a mark as captain in IPL, his leadership journey with the Indian team has been somewhat contrasting so far. Yes, India did register wins in home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand under Hardik's leadership, but the side's latest 2-3 defeat to West Indies posed certain questions over the all-rounder's approach in the shortest format.

Hardik's decision-making came under significant scanner throughout the series, starting from his use of Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal in India's bowling, the under-utilisation of Mukesh Kumar, and some of the batting order decisions as well. While his IPL captaincy credentials continue to shine, Hardik seems under the scanner while marshalling his Indian team, and former India opener Aakash Chopra spoke in detail over the same during a video on his official YouTube channel.

Chopra insisted that there seems a lack of “template” when Hardik leads the Indian team, which is a stark contrast to his leadership with Gujarat Titans, where the all-rounder seems to be aided brilliantly by head coach Ashish Nehra.

"He has captained in only two seasons and captained amazingly well in both years. When he captains that side, there is a clear pattern. It's all almost predictable. You got surprised one or two times but other than that, you couldn't have found a mistake in his captaincy. Maybe it was the combo pack of him and Ashish Nehra.

“However, when he is captaining the Indian team, there is a lot of up and down. There is no template or pattern, which is alright as you can surprise the opposition team. It's okay if your own team is getting benefitted because of that but what if your team's players are unable to get prepared?” Chopra said.

The former opener, then, provided examples from the West Indies series to support his claim, stressing that some of Hardik's decisions have led to confusion over the roles of certain players in the side.

“Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal becomes half the bowler while bowling in the powerplay. You don't come to know whether Axar Patel is a bowler or batter, or what he is doing. Mukesh Kumar bowls only at the death. You bowl at times with the new ball and don't do that on other occasions. It just leads to a bit more confusion is what I feel,” said Chopra.

Hardik is expected to lead the Indian team in the next year's T20 World Cup, as Rohit Sharma – the current ODI and Test skipper – hasn't made a single appearance in T20Is since the World Cup last year. Notably, Virat Kohli has also remained absent from the format this year (in international cricket).

