A place in the India set-up is not something Priyansh Arya is allowing himself to get caught up with just yet. The Delhi opener would rather let his bat do the talking. And it has been doing plenty of that this season with a prolific debut Ranji Trophy campaign followed by a sensational run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

Priyansh Arya followed his record 181 against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with a match-winning 51 off 26 against Railways (PTI) more less

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Arya followed his record-breaking 181 off 68 balls against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday—the highest T20 score by an Indian—with a match-winning 56* off 30 against Railways on Thursday, taking Delhi into the Super League stage in SMAT.

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With competition for the opening spot in the senior men's T20 side becoming more intense, he missed out on the India A squad for the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha. Arya, however, has made up for that with a prolific run in domestic cricket. He has scored 311 runs in four Ranji Trophy matches at 77.75, including a 199 against Gujarat, and leads the SMAT charts with 418 runs in seven matches at 69.67.

“I am really enjoying where I am. I'm leading the Delhi team for the first time, so there is also a sense of responsibility and a challenge,” Arya told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Something seems to have clicked for the 25-year-old this season. He remains in regular touch with childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, while a stint with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh last year may have added another dimension to his game. Yuvraj mentored Arya and his Punjab Kings opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, both of whom honed their skills under the supervision of the former India all-rounder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Something seems to have clicked for the 25-year-old this season. He remains in regular touch with childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, while a stint with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh last year may have added another dimension to his game. Yuvraj mentored Arya and his Punjab Kings opening partner Prabhsimran Singh, both of whom honed their skills under the supervision of the former India all-rounder. {{/usCountry}}

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Yuvraj has also mentored Arya’s peers and competitors for the India opening spot, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In fact, Sooryavanshi admitted to speaking to Yuvraj before smashing his record-breaking double century against UAE on Tuesday.

“I had met him for the first time, and I couldn't really open up immediately. He is such a big player. But when he started talking to me, I gradually opened up. Whatever I asked him, he sat down and explained it to me properly,” Arya told HT. “I remember he drove me to the ground and that car ride really broke the ice for me.”

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“He made me practice, standing in front of me by himself. Whatever he added to my game benefited me. He also spoke to me about mindset. I added those things to my game and really enjoyed it. It felt like cricket was becoming a little easier for me,” he said.

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Calm and usually restrained in his expression, Arya is secure in his thinking about his peers. Very few players are as generous with praise for their peers, especially in this competitive modern era of batting.

“I watch their batting a lot. I used to watch Yuvraj Singh a lot, especially his bat flow. I feel Abhishek and Vaibhav have a similar bat flow,” he said. “Vaibhav's bat flow, especially, is quite unique. His bat speed is also excellent. I watch whenever they are batting and really enjoy it… there's always something to learn.”

Arya also admires Sooryavanshi's bat speed and the freedom with which he generates power. He watched the entirety of the teenager's extraordinary 200, which came off just 52 deliveries, after his own match in Indore had finished early.

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“It genuinely looked like he was playing a video game, standing in one place and hitting sixes. I was wondering how someone could do that,” he said, admitting that the record felt almost unbreakable.

There is, perhaps, a common thread connecting the batters he admires – the ability to make difficult things look deceptively simple. Though modest about his own audacious skills, Arya's own batting has increasingly carried that quality since his breakthrough in the Delhi Premier League to his time with Punjab Kings in the IPL and now, Delhi.

“Those on the outside can tell better whether it looked like a video game,” he joked about his own record-breaking innings. “I personally was feeling a little pressure while batting. It didn't feel like a video game to me at all, but I was enjoying batting a lot,” he said.

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Behind his mindset is a support system that has consistently emphasised clarity and confidence. Coach Bhardwaj has been central to that process.

“Sanjay sir has given me this confidence. I speak to him a lot—before and after every match. Since childhood, he has spoken to me a lot about mindset. I feel those things have worked in my cricket,” he said. “That has ensured that I believe in myself, that if I keep batting, I can win matches.”

It is a thought process he also seems to be carrying into the longer format. “In the Ranji Trophy, you have the red ball, which moves a little more, so you have to get through the initial sessions. I believe that you have to stick to your game. I think it is all about mindset. The stronger your mind is, the better cricket you can play,” he said.

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The pipeline of fearless players that seems to be developing is excellent news for Indian cricket. It may mean the waiting line demands patience and a grounded head on one's shoulders, but a match-winner like Arya is hard to ignore for too long.