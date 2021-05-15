'Not even in the IPL': Wahab Riaz names T20 league with 'high bowling standards'

The Indian Premier League's appeal of attracting players across the world makes it arguably the best T20 league in the world. The IPL, established in 2008, has over the last 14 seasons, brought world cricket together, offered a new dimension to T20 cricket and played at integral part in its evolution, while playing a huge role in giving India and world cricket their next big stars.

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who has played in leagues like the Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League and plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League has called IPL superior, while lauding the little things that make is special and place it at 'a different level'.

"IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can't compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, all that is totally different. I don't think any league can compete with the IPL," Wahab told Cricket Pakistan.

However, the left-arm pacer feels when it comes to bowling, the standards set in the PSL is miles ahead of the IPL or any other league in the world. "But if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The league in Pakistan has proved it. The standards of bowling are quite high," added Wahab.

"The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even the IPL. This is why PSL doesn't have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world."

Due to tension between the two nation, cricketers from Pakistan are not allowed to play in the IPL and vice-versa. In March, the 2021 edition of PSL was suspended indefinitely after several players had tested positive for Covid-19, before it was announced that the remaining matches would be played from June 1 with the final to be played on June 20. Similarly, IPL 2021 was also postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble with 29 matches played.