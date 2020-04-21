e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan,’ Sreesanth on Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of India-Pak cricket series

‘Not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan,’ Sreesanth on Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of India-Pak cricket series

Former India captain and batting talisman Sunil Gavaskar also gave his opinion during a conversation Ramiz Raja, saying that “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”

cricket Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sreesanth and Shoaib Akhtar.
Sreesanth and Shoaib Akhtar.(Getty/Yogen Shah)
         

The topic of an India- Pakistan cricket series has been in discussion among cricket pundits ever since Shoaib Akhtar put forth a suggestion of only for TV series between the two countries to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic in both the countries. Kapil Dev, who captained India to the 1983 World Cup win, had said that a bilateral series, especially in these circumstances would endanger the lives of many people and it is not a feasible idea.

Then former India captain and batting talisman Sunil Gavaskar also gave his opinion during a conversation Ramiz Raja, saying that “There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan.”

READ | Not less damaging than the terrorist attack: Zaheer Abbas questions PCB on dealing with corruption

Now, India pacer Sreesanth has also spoken about the issue on an Instagram live chat.

“We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,’ said Sreesanth.

Sreesanth, first spotted by current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, made his debut under Rahul Dravid, played a couple of Test matches under Anil Kumble and then completed the major part of his career under MS Dhoni (22 ODIs,13 Tests, and 9 T20Is), has picked the best-ever Indian captain and it is none of the above-mentioned greats of the Indian team.

Sreesanth went in with legendary India all-rounder and also the country’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev as the best-ever Indian skipper.

In a recent live session in the Helo app, the right-arm pacer picked Kapil Dev, under whom India won the 1983 World Cup as the best-ever skipper and also named India captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman and fast bowler Jaspirt Bumrah as the best bowler in world cricket currently.

READ| Amir kept me in loop on quitting Test cricket, says former Pakistan coach Arthur

The BCCI banned Sreesanth, who is now 37, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL that year. But on March 15 last year, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee’s order.

Sreesanth’s ban is supposed to end in August this year and he will be eligible to play cricket for his state side Kerala as well as for India.

