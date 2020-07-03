‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni’s comeback

cricket

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:16 IST

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement and cancellations of several sporting events. For Indian fans, the biggest disappointment has been the indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a huge draw for the cricket crazy nation.

While the IPL in it itself is a very popular tournament, what makes it special is the participation of the biggest cricketers from India and across the globe. Fans were eagerly waiting for this year’s edition as it would have seen the return of Mahendra Singh Dhoni to competitive cricket after a long hiatus.

Dhoni, who has been on a self imposed break from cricket since playing in the ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, was supposed to lead Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on March 29. The tournament would have served as a launchpad for Dhoni to stake a claim for a place in the Indian team, for the ICC T20 World Cup.

But with the fate of both the global tournament and IPL still in balance, due to the pandemic, fans are now getting worried about whether they will get to see their beloved ‘Mahi’ in India colours ever or not.

Speaking about Dhoni’s future and what possibilities lie ahead of him, former Australian cricketer and MSD’s Chennai Super Kings colleague Michael Hussey has said that if Dhoni wants to play for India again, he cannot be ignored.

“I am obviously not an Indian selector but I don’t think you can discount MSD. You should never write off champions and champion players, and he has given so much to the country as a player and leader,” Hussey said on ‘HotSpot: The Cricket Podcast’ by Deep Dasgupta.

Hussey went to add that Dhoni is an extremely fit person and there is no doubt that he will get back to required standards of international cricket very easily if he wants to make a comeback.

“He (Dhoni) still keeps himself in very good shape so as long as he keeps himself fit and healthy, and maybe this break is really helpful for him to rest and get a break especially from the physical side of things...because he has so much experience.

“It will take time to get his skills to the required level but not as long as other players who don’t know their game as well. He has a great understanding of his own game and the whole game in general. I am not worried about the skill perspective,” Hussey added.

Hussey said that this break will help Dhoni figure out whether he wants to represent the national team again or not and he personally was not going to write Dhoni’s chances of making a comeback off.

“The only question is it is up to MSD himself really. Whether he is willing to be physically and mentally fully engaged to play for the country at the international level, then I have no doubt he can still do it. But does he want to do it?

“Maybe this forced break for MSD will give him an opportunity to mentally refresh (in that regard) and get that hunger to want to do it again (for India). I am not writing him off no question whatsoever, but I think it is up to him, and in his mind, in his heart, whether he still wants to do it (at the international level),” Hussey added.