Dhoni must have done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner Piyush Chawla talks about MSD’s batting in nets

cricket

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 06:55 IST

MS Dhoni was set to make his comeback to competitive cricket in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni took a sabbatical after India’s loss to New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, after much anticipation, it was confirmed that Dhoni was returning to lead Chennai Super Kings at 2020 IPL. But the Covid-19 pandemic led to the postponement of the tournament.

Fans were wondering how would Dhoni fare in the middle after a long gap from cricket. However, it was revealed by several players that Dhoni did not look rusty while practising hard during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp in March this year

Spinner Piyush Chawla said that wicket-keeper MS Dhoni was looked in good touch and was putting ‘a show of big shots’ during the net session.

“Honestly speaking, when a guy comes in after such a long break, he is usually rusty. Mahi bhai must have done something in Ranchi. Even after such a long gap, he did not look rusty at all. He used to see off 5-6 balls in the CSK batting sessions and then used to put on a show of big shots,” Chawla told Aakash Chopra on the former India batsman’s official YouTube channel.

“He was batting for long sessions. There were limited people at the camp, with many of them being bowlers. Every batsman (Raina, Rayudu, Mahi Bhai) was playing for 2-2.5 hours at a stretch, they must have been playing 200-250 balls per batsman,” he added.

During the interaction, Piyush Chawla said that MS Dhoni has been the best captain he has played under.

Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni had to face criticism for his slow batting approach during India’s matches in the high-profile games.

This year, Dhoni did not find a place in the BCCI’s centrally contracted players’ list. The board had released the names of centrally contracted players for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.