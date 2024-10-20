NZ outwit India, win first Test in the country for 36 years

Bengaluru: India began the day with Jasprit Bumrah gaining momentum approaching the crease to the surround sound of a sizeable M Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd, egging him on to strike every delivery on Sunday morning. His eight-over spell was menacing for the New Zealand batters, thrilling to watch. Rachin Ravindra (R), New Zealand’s chief batting architect in the first Test against India, celebrates the winning run with partner Will Young at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. NZ won by eight wickets. (PTI)

But even Bumrah can’t do it alone. New Zealand went past the finish line in 27.4 overs, chasing down the 107-run target with eight wickets in hand inside the first session of Day 5. The Kiwis registered only their third Test win on Indian soil in 37 matches, this one coming after 36 years and 19 failed attempts.

John Wright-led New Zealand were the last to win in India, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 1988, with Sultan of Swing Richard Hadlee capturing a 10-wicket haul.

Hugs all around in the Kiwi camp on Sunday showed a sense of accomplishment. It was fitting that Rachin Ravindra, the chief architect of the win who thwarted India’s spinners with a brilliant first innings 134, was unbeaten on 39 with Will Young (48*) when the winning runs were scored.

“There have been a lot of teams that have come here over a long period of time...I think 36 years is the last time that we’ve won here, so it’s obviously a really special feeling to be in this position,” New Zealand skipper Tom Latham told reporters. “The work we did in the first and second innings with the ball and then obviously with the bat really set the game up for us. It’s a proud moment for this group and one we’ll celebrate.”

India did all in their powers to push for an improbable win. Virat Kohli did what he does best, whip up the crowd from first slip. India’s close-in fielders stared at cracks on the pitch to catch the attention of the batters. Sarfaraz Khan was at short leg, as much on sledging duties as for a catch. Fielders threw themselves around. But except for Bumrah, who gave a thorough examination to the batters, and Mohammed Siraj, India never looked like taking a wicket. The spinners could never come into the game with the cracks not having opened up enough after effectively only three days of play. India lived to regret their decision of not picking the extra fast bowler for the conditions after the decision to bat first had backfired.

Credit to New Zealand for sticking to their strengths. Matt Henry, William O’Rourke and Tim Southee shared 17 wickets – the most by an overseas pace unit in India since the 19 wickets South Africa fast bowlers took in their 2008 Ahmedabad win. The Kiwi quicks did most of the damage with the new ball, a marker for India to show improvement. The home side would also want to thoroughly introspect on their first innings batting debacle, though conditions were challenging under grey skies.

“Planning and strategy wise, I think our guys were very clear. Our team has played a lot against Southee and Henry. Their third seamer William, although we have never played him, we saw how he bowled in Sri Lanka and his strengths. But again, we made small mistakes in this game and suffered the consequences,” Rohit Sharma said.

He had already owned up to the mistake of reading the pitch wrong after the 46 all out on Day 1, hence the wrong choice of bowling combination. It’s clear India was looking for a drier pitch that would deteriorate faster for their spinners to cash in on, something the curator couldn’t deliver due to the weather.

Now that New Zealand have shown their fast-bowling muscle, India will try not to offer them any more free gifts with regards to the 22 yards. Ravichandran Ashwin had a rare poor Test and India will try for their premier spinner to have a greater say in the rest of the series.

Despite the loss, India will remember this Test for the resilience shown by their batters to overcome a 356-run first innings deficit, recovering to almost look in control before giving it away. Virat Kohli (70) showed resolve, Rishabh Pant (99) added another mini epic to his growing list of memorable innings, but Sarfaraz (150) rising to the occasion will please them no end with the long Test season ahead.

“We lost a Test match. That’s why probably it won’t make sense, but I honestly feel there were a lot of good things that happened in this game. And I am really proud of each and everyone to go out there and play like that, show that attitude. We know exactly what to expect in Pune and where we lie as a team,” Rohit said.

“It’s just about keeping a very calm atmosphere, not to send panic messages. It’s important that we stay strong and see how we can nail the second game.”