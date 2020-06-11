On this day: Saqlain Mushtaq grabs second ODI hat-trick

cricket

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:25 IST

Saqlain Mushtaq is one of the most celebrated spinners in the history of the game. The Pakistan offspinner was one of the most feared sub-continent bowlers in the world and will always be remembered by the Indian fans as a constant thorn in Team India’s flesh. Saqlain had an impeccable record in ODI cricket, averaging more than two wickets per match for the majority of his career.

Saqlain is fondly remembered for his hat-trick against Zimbabwe during the 1999 World Cup in England. Saqlain picked up the wickets of tail-enders Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle, and Pommie Mbangwa to claim his second ODI hat-trick. Pakistan eventually defeated Zimbabwe by 148 runs and even went to play the final against Australia.

However, with this achievement, Saqlain became the second man after teammate Wasim Akram to pick up two hat-tricks in ODI cricket. Saqlain is often known as the inventor of the ‘doosra’ delivery which was a lethal weapon in his arsenal. Pakistan Cricket Board recently appointed Saqlain as the Head of International Player Development which was a part of the prestigious High-Performance Centres restructuring.

India batsman Rohit Sharma recently asked Harbhajan Singh to give his opinion on Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq and the India offspinner was all praise for the inventor of the ‘doosra’.

“Saqi Bhai was class, he was a class bowler, a great bowler. No one could pick the doosra he bowled and he was a true match-winner. He would often bowl between the 45th and 50th over and invariably pick a couple of wickets and win the match for his team,” Harbhajan said while lavishing praise on Saqlain.