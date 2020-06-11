e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / On this day: Saqlain Mushtaq grabs second ODI hat-trick

On this day: Saqlain Mushtaq grabs second ODI hat-trick

Saqlain picked up the wickets of tail-enders Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle, and Pommie Mbangwa to claim his second ODI hat-trick.

cricket Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saqlain Mushtaq celebrates a World Cup hat-trick.
Saqlain Mushtaq celebrates a World Cup hat-trick. (Getty Images)
         

Saqlain Mushtaq is one of the most celebrated spinners in the history of the game. The Pakistan offspinner was one of the most feared sub-continent bowlers in the world and will always be remembered by the Indian fans as a constant thorn in Team India’s flesh. Saqlain had an impeccable record in ODI cricket, averaging more than two wickets per match for the majority of his career.

Saqlain is fondly remembered for his hat-trick against Zimbabwe during the 1999 World Cup in England. Saqlain picked up the wickets of tail-enders Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle, and Pommie Mbangwa to claim his second ODI hat-trick. Pakistan eventually defeated Zimbabwe by 148 runs and even went to play the final against Australia.

However, with this achievement, Saqlain became the second man after teammate Wasim Akram to pick up two hat-tricks in ODI cricket. Saqlain is often known as the inventor of the ‘doosra’ delivery which was a lethal weapon in his arsenal. Pakistan Cricket Board recently appointed Saqlain as the Head of International Player Development which was a part of the prestigious High-Performance Centres restructuring.

India batsman Rohit Sharma recently asked Harbhajan Singh to give his opinion on Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq and the India offspinner was all praise for the inventor of the ‘doosra’.

“Saqi Bhai was class, he was a class bowler, a great bowler. No one could pick the doosra he bowled and he was a true match-winner. He would often bowl between the 45th and 50th over and invariably pick a couple of wickets and win the match for his team,” Harbhajan said while lavishing praise on Saqlain.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Palghar lynching case: Supreme Court notices to Centre, Maharashtra govt on fresh plea
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
‘Need to make Covid-19 crisis major turning point for nation’: PM
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
Covid-19 | ‘US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In