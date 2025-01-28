On this day: Shamar Joseph's heroics seal historic West Indies win in Australia after 27 years

On this day in 2024, in a thrilling match at the Gabba, West Indies clinched a thrilling eight-run victory over Australia, marking their first Test win on Australian soil in nearly three decades. The key figure in this historic achievement was the sensational performance of fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who, despite nursing a toe injury, delivered a career-defining spell. Shamar Joseph (right) celebrates after dismissing Josh Hazlewood of Australia, sealing a famous win for the West Indies in Brisbane.(AFP)

The second Test of the series saw the West Indies posting a first-innings total of 311, with significant contributions from Kavem Hodge (71), Joshua Da Silva (79) and Kevin Sinclair (50). In response, Australia declared at 289 for 9, trailing by 22 runs. The West Indies' second innings concluded at 193 for 9, setting Australia a target of 216 runs for victory. The target looked within the reach for Australia, as on the fourth day the hosts needed 156 runs with eight wickets in hand. But there was a twist to the script.

Shamar Joseph's heroics

Shamar Joseph, playing in only his second Test, emerged as the hero of the match. Despite suffering a toe injury from a Mitchell Starc yorker that forced him to retire hurt in the previous innings, Joseph rose to the occasion. He returned to bowl a fiery spell, claiming seven wickets for 68 runs. His victims included Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Joseph's relentless pace and precision turned the tide in favour of the West Indies.

Amidst the collapse, Australian opener Steve Smith stood firm, carrying his bat with an unbeaten 91 runs. Promoted to the opening position, Smith displayed characteristic grit and technique, but his efforts were insufficient to steer Australia to victory.

West Indies last defeated Australia in a Test in 2003 at Antigua.

A historic milestone

This victory holds significant importance for the West Indies. It not only ended a 27-year drought of Test wins in Australia but also helped them draw the series 1-1.