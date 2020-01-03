‘One of most exciting bowling combinations’: Aussie great picks two Indian pacers for high praise

cricket

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has grown into one of the most lethal fast bowlers across the world in a short time. The right-arm seamer made his Test debut in January 2018 against South Africa. In just 12 Tests, Bumrah has taken 62 wickets at an average of 19.24. He has particularly enjoyed a good bowling partnership with the new ball along with Mohammed Shami, who has been in terrific form since last two years, across all formats. At the start of 2020, the India seamer duo received huge praise from Aussie great Jason Gillespie. Speaking in an interview to Times of India, Gillespie recognised the pair as one of the most exciting combinations.

“India have a fantastic attack. I think there are some wonderful pace attacks in the world at the moment. I particularly enjoy watching Australia and India’s pace attacks. It’s tough to go past (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins in my opinion. However, what I can say is that Bumrah and Shami is one of the most exciting bowling combinations in the world,” he said.

Speaking on the depth of fast bowlers in the current India squad, Gillespie added: “I’m not surprised that India have pace bowling riches. There’ve always been a lot of talented fast bowlers in India.”

He further praised skipper Virat kohli for allowing his bowlers to express themselves. “Playing under Kohli is great for Ishant (Sharma). He comes across as a leader who backs and trusts his quick bowlers.”

After an excellent 2019 season, Virat Kohli and his troops will be hopeful of similar level of performances when they lock horns against top Test sides of the world. India will be travelling to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia in 2020, before the T20 World Cup. But before they make their way to tough terrains around the globe, they welcome Sri Lanka in their first assignment of the year.

India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play three T20Is in a short six-day series. The two teams have faced each other a lot in recent years and the Asian rivalry will be reignited when the Islanders reach Indian shores.