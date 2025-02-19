Menu Explore
Over 12000 police officers for security, nine charter flights deployed: How Pakistan is preparing for Champions Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2025 10:35 AM IST

Pakistan has not held an ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy marks the return of the 50-over tournament to the international fold and will be Pakistan's first major event in 29 years. And ahead of the tournament, Pakistan is ensuring complete security during all matches, including deploying nine charter flights for the participating nations.

Mounted security personnel keeps a vigil outside the Gaddafi Stadium during Tri-Nation series second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, in Lahore(AFP)
Mounted security personnel keeps a vigil outside the Gaddafi Stadium during Tri-Nation series second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, in Lahore(AFP)

Pakistan has not held an ICC tournament since the 1996 ODI World Cup. In 2009, the nation was slated to stage the Champions Trophy, but it was shifted to South Africa after the attack on the touring Sri Lankan team in Lahore that year.

According to Pakistan media, The News, Punjab Police have deployed over 12,000 officers and personnel during matches across Lahore and Rawalpindi. The number comprises 18 senior officers, 54 DSPs, 135 inspectors, 1,200 upper subordinates, 10,556 constables and over 200 female police officers.

Lahore will host three matches between February 22 and March 5, with more than 8,000 officers and personnel assigned security duties. The number comprises 12 senior officers, 39 DSPs, 86 inspectors, and 700 upper subordinates, while 6,673 constables and 129 lady constables will be assigned duties. Rawalpindi, too, will host three games between February 24 and 27. The city will have over 5000 officers on duty, comprising six senior officers, 15 DSPs, 50 inspectors, 500 upper subordinates, 4,000 constables, and over 100 female personnel.

Karachi is Pakistan's other host city, along with Lahore and Rawalpindi. Between February 19 and March 1, it will stage three group games during the tournament. The Champions Trophy will kick off on Wednesday at the National Stadium in Karachi between defending champions Pakistan and New Zealand.

Special charter flights for fans

Besides security measures, Pakistan's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced nine special charter flights for fans and the participating teams. These flights will operate between Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore to ensure smooth transportation.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table
