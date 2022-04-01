PAK vs AUS: Babar Azam surpasses Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli for incredible century record during 2nd ODI against Australia

Pakistan leveled the three-match series against a depleted Australia with its biggest ever successful run-chase in an ODI, chasing down the 349-run target with six wickets remaining. Captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq smashed powerful centuries as Pakistan marched to 349-4 with an over to spare. The emphatic win also broke Pakistan's 10-match losing streak against Australia, which is missing several leading players and only had 13 fit players to choose from after the white-ball squad in Lahore was hit by Covid-19.

During the game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan skipper Babar also registered an incredible feat with his 114-run knock off just 83 deliveries. This was Babar's 15th ODI century and thus, he became the fastest to reach the figure in the format (83 innings).

The Pakistan captain surpassed South Africa great Hashim Amla for the feat; the former right-handed batter had reached his 15th century in his 86th innings.

Here's the list of top-5 fastest players to reach 15 ODI centuries:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 83 innings

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 86 innings

Virat Kohli (India) - 106 innings

David Warner (Australia) - 108 innings

Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 108 innings

In the previous game against Australia (where Pakistan conceded an 88-run defeat), Babar was criticized for his slow strike rate. However, the skipper took charge against the spinners and inexperienced fast bowlers in the second game as he raised his century off just 71 balls.

Babar departed in the 45th over with Pakistan needing 40 for victory when he was smartly caught at mid-wicket by Labuschagne in Ellis' return spell. However, Khushdil Shah kept his cool and carried Pakistan home with two sixes and two fours.

The third and final ODI will be played on Saturday before Australia round off its tour to Pakistan with a one-off Twenty20 next Tuesday.