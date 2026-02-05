Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif breaks silence on boycotting T20 World Cup clash against India: ‘We are with Bangladesh’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has finally broken his silence on the decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against India, saying the entire government is standing tall with Bangladesh. On February 1, the Government of Pakistan announced that the senior men's team would indeed participate in the 20-team tournament but wouldn't take the field against arch-rival India on February 15 in Colombo. This stance was taken as Pakistan felt aggrieved by Bangladesh being ousted from the competition after their refusal to travel to India. The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for February 15. (AP)

Bangladesh demanded that the ICC shift its matches to Sri Lanka after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur Rahman owing to “recent developments”. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cited a security threat on multiple occasions, but the ICC's independent review found no credible threat, and the ICC asked Bangladesh to reconsider. However, once they refused to travel to India, the apex body replaced them with Scotland in Group C.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi staring at a loss of 40 billion with his stubborn stand; ICC's steps can break PCB's backbone: Report After Bangladesh were shown the door, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi threatened to pull out of the event, claiming justice wasn't done with the former. However, after multiple meetings between him and the Pakistan PM, it was decided that the team would play in the tournament, but not against India.

Speaking about the latest decision, the Pakistan Prime Minister said that the government has taken a stand against the ICC, saying politics shouldn't be mixed with sports.

“We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India,” said Sharif while addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.

"There should be no politics in sports; it is our clear stand. We have taken this stand after careful deliberation. We are with Bangladesh, and I think this is the right and proper decision," he added.

How did the ICC respond? On February 1, after the Government of Pakistan's social media post, the ICC issued a statement urging the former to reconsider the decision, as it could have “long-term” implications for the sport in the country.

However, it is worth noting that the PCB has yet to officially write to the ICC on the matter. Back-channel talks have begun between the concerned parties, and one has definitely not heard the last of the same.

Both India and Pakistan are in Group A for the T20 World Cup, alongside Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. Both teams will open their campaign on Saturday, February 7.

On Wednesday, India defeated South Africa in a warm-up fixture at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while the warm-up tie between Pakistan and Ireland was abandoned due to rain in Colombo.