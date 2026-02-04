Mohsin Naqvi staring at a loss of 40 billion with his stubborn stand; ICC's steps can break PCB's backbone: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board could be staring at a major financial squeeze if the International Cricket Council decides to penalise it for refusing to play India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the potential hit linked directly to the board’s ICC revenue stream, reported by PTI. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi (AFP)

The concern centres on how heavily PCB’s financial planning depends on ICC distributions across the ongoing cycle. If deductions are imposed — whether as penalties or compensation tied to commercial damage — the impact would not be cosmetic. The India–Pakistan match is treated as the single biggest broadcast driver in global cricket, and rights holders structure advertising and revenue projections around it. A no-show, therefore, is seen as a threat to the wider event economics, with the consequences potentially flowing into the same revenue pool from which member boards are paid.

Recent spending only sharpens the risk. PCB has been involved in significant stadium upgrade work across key venues, and it is noted that the return from hosting-related income has not been portrayed as strong enough to comfortably offset the outlay. In that backdrop, ICC money becomes the stabiliser that keeps operations predictable — from running domestic cricket and paying staff to meeting player commitments.

Also Read: Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE updates: No Force Majeure in the contract signed by Pakistan That is why the warning is about a cashflow problem as much as an administrative one. “Basically if the ICC decides to penalise Pakistan for not playing India, the PCB could take a big hit financially as the ICC share in the current financial cycle comes to approximately 40 billion PKR,” an insider said.

The Pakistan Super League may not act as a clean safety valve either. While franchise valuations and fees have risen and new teams have boosted headline figures, PSL’s structure means a large share of central revenues and gate receipts is routed back to franchises rather than sitting with PCB as freely deployable funds. That makes the league an important pillar, but not necessarily a direct replacement for a large ICC-linked deduction.

Put together, the picture is of a board that cannot afford turbulence in its biggest guaranteed income line. If ICC action takes the form of financial penalties, PCB may be forced into uncomfortable decisions on budgets, contracts and longer-term planning — not because it lacks revenue streams, but because the most reliable one could suddenly be cut down.