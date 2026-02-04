Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE updates: ICC, PCB still silent with tournament just three days away

    Written by Aratrick Mondal
    Updated on: Feb 04, 2026 9:14:46 AM IST

    Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates: Follow Live coverage of all the updates around Pakistan's participation in the upcoming tournament

    Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates
    Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates

    Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates: Pakistan landed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for their T20 World Cup campaign amid all the chaos surrounding their potential boycott of the Group A game against India next week in Colombo. The Government of Pakistan made it clear on X on Sunday that the players will not take the field in the match against India. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to officially inform the ICC, as a social media post is not considered an official statement.

    ICC not only questioned the Pakistan government's decision but also warned of sanctions that could follow if it selectively opted out of the match against India. There were even media reports that the apex body will call an emergency Board meeting over the Pakistan matter. But both ICC and the PCB have remained silent thus far.

    In meantime, PCB has been gearing up for a legal showdown. Reports suggested that PCB approached other members boards for support on the matter but failed to find any backers.

    ...Read More

    ICC not only questioned the Pakistan government's decision but also warned of sanctions that could follow if it selectively opted out of the match against India. There were even media reports that the apex body will call an emergency Board meeting over the Pakistan matter. But both ICC and the PCB have remained silent thus far.

    In meantime, PCB has been gearing up for a legal showdown. Reports suggested that PCB approached other members boards for support on the matter but failed to find any backers.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 04, 2026 9:14:06 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the of all the updates around Pakistan's participation in the upcoming tournament. Stay tuned for more updates!

    News cricket Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE updates: ICC, PCB still silent with tournament just three days away
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes