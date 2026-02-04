Pakistan’s boycott of India T20 World Cup match LIVE updates: ICC, PCB still silent with tournament just three days away

Live

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates

Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE updates: Pakistan landed in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for their T20 World Cup campaign amid all the chaos surrounding their potential boycott of the Group A game against India next week in Colombo. The Government of Pakistan made it clear on X on Sunday that the players will not take the field in the match against India. But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to officially inform the ICC, as a social media post is not considered an official statement. ICC not only questioned the Pakistan government's decision but also warned of sanctions that could follow if it selectively opted out of the match against India. There were even media reports that the apex body will call an emergency Board meeting over the Pakistan matter. But both ICC and the PCB have remained silent thus far. In meantime, PCB has been gearing up for a legal showdown. Reports suggested that PCB approached other members boards for support on the matter but failed to find any backers. ...Read More

