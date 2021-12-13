Home / Cricket / 'You shouldn't get personal': Hasan Ali loses temper after reporter says 'this is not the right behaviour' - WATCH
cricket

'You shouldn't get personal': Hasan Ali loses temper after reporter says 'this is not the right behaviour' - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali got engaged in a heated argument following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 players’ draft on Sunday. 
Hasan Ali loses his temper during a press conference&nbsp;(Screengrab)
Hasan Ali loses his temper during a press conference (Screengrab)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali got engaged in a heated argument following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 players’ draft on Sunday. 

The incident took place when the Islamabad United pacer was addressing a press-conference and he refused to answer a journalist. He interrupted the journalist in between, asserting others to ask their questions, leaving the concerned media person irked. 

The latter also called out the cricketer, calling the treatment inappropriate after which things got a bit personal between the two.   

Also Read | 'I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi's sympathy': Pakistan star refuses to play PSL 7 after being picked in Silver category

Hasan was adamant about not answering him and made a harsh remark. “First you write good things on Twitter, and then I’ll give answers. Ok? You shouldn’t be personal with anyone.” 

“As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can’t stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” the 27-year-old bowler said.   

It took a while but the tension in the room was brought down as other Islamabad United officials intervened the exchange between the two.    

Ali was retained by Islamabad United under the platinum category. He had a brilliant campaign in the previous edition and would look to repeat the same in the upcoming season, which gets underway from January 27. 

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old had received a lot of flak after he dropped a crucial catch in the semi-final match against Australia in the T20 World Cup. He had then dropped Matthew Wade in the penultimate over bowled by Shaheen Afridi, following which the batter hit three sixes to eliminate Pakistan from the final race.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan super league psl hasan ali + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out