'You shouldn't get personal': Hasan Ali loses temper after reporter says 'this is not the right behaviour' - WATCH

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali got engaged in a heated argument following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 players’ draft on Sunday.

The incident took place when the Islamabad United pacer was addressing a press-conference and he refused to answer a journalist. He interrupted the journalist in between, asserting others to ask their questions, leaving the concerned media person irked.

The latter also called out the cricketer, calling the treatment inappropriate after which things got a bit personal between the two.

Hasan was adamant about not answering him and made a harsh remark. “First you write good things on Twitter, and then I’ll give answers. Ok? You shouldn’t be personal with anyone.”

“As PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) can’t stop you (from asking questions), at least we have the right,” the 27-year-old bowler said.

What happened to Hassan Ali?! What did @anussaeed1 say to him on Twitter? pic.twitter.com/C6vCFGINv0 — Ghumman (@emclub77) December 12, 2021

It took a while but the tension in the room was brought down as other Islamabad United officials intervened the exchange between the two.

Ali was retained by Islamabad United under the platinum category. He had a brilliant campaign in the previous edition and would look to repeat the same in the upcoming season, which gets underway from January 27.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old had received a lot of flak after he dropped a crucial catch in the semi-final match against Australia in the T20 World Cup. He had then dropped Matthew Wade in the penultimate over bowled by Shaheen Afridi, following which the batter hit three sixes to eliminate Pakistan from the final race.