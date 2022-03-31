Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Live Updates from Lahore

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score and updates from the PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 
Published on Mar 31, 2022 02:02 PM IST
Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will be aiming to improve on its outing from the first ODI when the side takes on Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. In the opening ODI at the same venue, Travis Head's century and a two-wicket haul helped visitors register a comprehensive 88-run victory to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Batting first, Australia had posted a strong total of 313/7, and then suppressed a commendable effort from Imam-ul-Haq (103) to bowl the hosts out on 225. Ahead of the second match in Lahore, Australia's Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball series in Pakistan with a hip injury.

 

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff

