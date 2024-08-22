Explore
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi 30oC
    Stumps Day
    PAK
    Yet to bat
    BAN
    Yet to bat
    BAN elected to field
    Live

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 22, 2024 9:38 AM IST
    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start at 10:30 AM
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • Pakistan 51/3 in 13.3 overs
    • S Ayub maiden test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (1x6)
    • Pakistan 103/3 in 26.1 overs
    • Drinks: Pakistan 114/3 in 31.0 overs
    • S Shakeel 7th test fifty: 50 runs in 83 balls (4x4) (0x6)
    • Stumps: Pakistan 158/4 in 41.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 22, 2024 9:38 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
    1st Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

