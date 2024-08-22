Live
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: 1st Test (Day 2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 to start at 10:30 AM
Match will start at 10:30 AM
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, 1st Test of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
Day 1 Highlights :
- Pakistan 51/3 in 13.3 overs
- S Ayub maiden test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Pakistan 103/3 in 26.1 overs
- Drinks: Pakistan 114/3 in 31.0 overs
- S Shakeel 7th test fifty: 50 runs in 83 balls (4x4) (0x6)
- Stumps: Pakistan 158/4 in 41.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Bangladesh tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and Bangladesh to be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.