e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman dropped as Bangladesh name squad for Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman dropped as Bangladesh name squad for Rawalpindi Test

The paceman was named in the squad for the two-Test series in India in November but did not play in either of the Tests because of his poor form, an ICC statement said.

cricket Updated: Feb 02, 2020 11:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Rawalpindi
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman(AP)
         

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been dropped from the squad for the first Test against Pakistan which starts in Rawalpindi on Friday, February 7. The paceman was named in the squad for the two-Test series in India in November but did not play in either of the Tests because of his poor form, an ICC statement said.

“Mustafizur was dropped for his poor performance,” said Bangladesh said chief selector Minhajul Abedin as quoted by the ICC.

“He is in and out of the team for quite some time and doesn’t play longer-format matches regularly. His white-ball performances are not satisfactory,” Abedin added.

Other notable names that have been left out are openers Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, and spinner Mehidy Hasan, and due to security reasons, the experienced wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has opted out.

However, Bangladesh will be bolstered by the return of opener Tamim Iqbal, who did not feature in the Test series against India in November due to the birth of his child. They have also recalled Najmul Hossain and Soumya Sarkar.

“Soumya has been picked as a backup player. Our first choice openers are Saif Hasan and Tamim. We have picked Soumya in the squad if coach makes plan to play him at seven as an all-rounder as they (Pakistan) have good number of quality fast bowlers,” said Minhajul.

Bangladesh will depart for Rawalpindi on Tuesday, February 4.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar

Pakistan is yet to announce its squad.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
Kerala confirms second coronavirus case, patient being closely monitored
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir over arrest of suspended J-K cop
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
What the Union Budget did not say | Opinion
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
Govt proposes tax on all non-tax paying NRIs in Union Budget
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Kohli has ensured his emotions work for him and not against the team’
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
‘Please..’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads to cross coronavirus blockade
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
Budget 2020: Micro gamble for macro gain
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
From tap water for all, to solar power push: Decoding infra push in Budget
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news