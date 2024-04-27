Explore
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field in the 5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Key Events
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024
    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score, 5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 27 Apr 2024 at 08:00 PM

    Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
    Venue : Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

    Pakistan squad -
    Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan
    New Zealand squad -
    Cole McConchie, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Tim Seifert, Tom Blundell, Ben Sears, Benjamin Lister, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke, Zakary Foulkes    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Seifert (WK), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss Update

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    Apr 27, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

    Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details
    5th T20I of New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024 between Pakistan and New Zealand to be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 08:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
