Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Pakistan Women score after 6 overs is 49/0

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Pakistan Women at 49/0 after 6 overs, Gull Feroza at 18 runs and Muneeba Ali at 28 runs

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Pakistan, 2024

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of South Africa Women tour of Pakistan, 2024. Match will start on 20 Sep 2024 at 10:30 AM

Venue : Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan



Pakistan Women squad -

Aliya Riaz, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani

South Africa Women squad -

Anneke Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Miane Smit, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune...Read More