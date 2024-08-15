Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM
Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 15 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen
Papua New Guinea Women squad -
Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Tanya Ruma, Dika Lohia, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Mahuta Jayphert, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka
Scotland Women squad -
Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser, Niamh Muir, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla, Nayma Sheikh, Olivia Bell...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024
Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Papua New Guinea Women and Scotland Women to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.