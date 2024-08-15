Explore
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
    Toss
    SCO-W
    Yet to bat
    PNG-W
    Yet to bat
    Toss won by SCO-W and elected to bat
    Live

    Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 05:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 15, 2024 4:43 PM IST
    Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start at 05:30 PM
    Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 15 Aug 2024 at 05:30 PM
    Venue : VRA Ground, Amstelveen

    Papua New Guinea Women squad -
    Naoani Vare, Pauke Siaka, Tanya Ruma, Dika Lohia, Lakshmi Rajadurai, Sibona Jimmy, Brenda Tau, Kevau Frank, Geua Tom, Henao Thomas, Isabel Toua, Mahuta Jayphert, Vicky Araa, Vicky Buruka
    Scotland Women squad -
    Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Ellen Watson, Megan McColl, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser, Niamh Muir, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Maryam Faisal, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Gabriella Fontenla, Nayma Sheikh, Olivia Bell

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 15, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024

    Papua New Guinea Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    Match 2 of Scotland Women and Papua New Guinea Women tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Papua New Guinea Women and Scotland Women to be held at VRA Ground, Amstelveen at 05:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

